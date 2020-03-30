Australian Government launches 'Regional Air Network Assistance Package'

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced (28-Mar-2020) the government will provide an AUD198 million (USD121.4 million) 'Regional Air Network Assistance Package' to help maintain Australia's regional air network. Mr McCormack stated: "This package guarantees core routes for domestic air freight will remain open and essential workers remain employed, while providing vital financial support for airlines servicing regional and remote locations". An additional AUD100 million (USD61.3 million) is available to provide direct financial support to smaller regional airlines during the downturn in aviation activity, should it be needed. Airlines, contracted aero-medical providers and other essential service providers can apply for consideration and, subject to financial analysis, be eligible for assistance on a month-by-month basis through to 30-Sep-2020. [more - original PR]