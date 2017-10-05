Australian government investing USD4.2bn in company to build new Western Sydney Airport

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester announced (04-Oct-2017) the Australian Federal Government is investing with a "once in a generation decision" to develop the Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek, which will "benefit domestic travellers from the region and boost tourism opportunities". The Federal Government has established the WSA Co with an investment of AUD5.3 billion (USD4.2 billion) in equity to build the airport. [more - original PR]