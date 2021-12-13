Australian Government extends human biosecurity emergency period until 17-Feb-2022

Australia's Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt stated (10-Dec-2021) the human biosecurity emergency period under the Biosecurity Act 2015 will be extended for a further two months. The arrangements which have been in place since 18-Mar-2020 to protect Australians during the coronavirus pandemic will continue until 17-Feb-2022. The extension was informed by specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer. The extension means the four existing emergency requirement Determinations will remain in force for the duration of the extension period, with the ability to be revoked at an earlier time. Determinations include:

Mandatory pre-departure coronavirus testing and mask wearing for international services;

Restrictions on international travel from high risk countries;

Restrictions on outbound international travel for unvaccinated Australians;

Restrictions on the entry of cruise vessels within Australian territory, with this Determination to be reviewed monthly. [more - original PR]