Australian Government: End of COVID-19 predeparture requirement from China

Australia's Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler announced (09-Mar-2023) Australia's pre departure coronavirus testing requirements for passengers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, will cease applying to services that land in Australia from 00.01 on 11-Mar-2023. The measure commenced on 05-Jan-2023 and was initiated out of caution in response to a significant wave of coronavirus infections in China and the risk of potential new emerging variants. [more - original PR]