24-Jul-2017 9:31 AM
Australian Government sets out challenges and priorities for ATM
Australia's Government released (21-Jul-2017) its national air traffic management (ATM) plan, setting out Australia's challenges and priorities for ATM. The plan is reviewed every five years. Highlights include:
- Effective use of, and investment in, technology, infrastructure and services. Future ATM technological capabilities will support:
- A national satellite and ground based efficient and flexible ATM system, utilising air-to-ground data link surveillance for air traffic separation;
- Aircraft utilising satellite navigation as the primary means of navigation, without the need to resort to ground based aids in normal situations;
- The ability of air traffic surveillance to provide traffic conflict avoidance;
- More efficient airspace and air route designs;
- Alignment with ICAO SARPs, the Global Air Navigation Plan (GANP), and Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP);
- Civil-military ATM harmonisation, especially through implementation of OneSky and flexible use of airspace concepts;
- Regional air traffic services based on risk assessment. Initiatives to facilitate regional airports include:
- Additional ADS-B ground stations;
- Further implementation of required navigation performance (RNP) Standard Instrument Departures (SIDs) and Standard Terminal Arrival Routes (STARs);
- Increased use of electronic surveillance for situational awareness in regional towers;
- The recruitment, retention and training of skilled personnel;
- Effective management of environmental impacts from aviation operations;
- Integrating drones into airspace, with drones expected to have an "increasingly significant operational role" in both civil and military applications;
- Supporting technology innovation from "increasingly sophisticated aircraft", which have the ability to operate more "flexibly" and safely, in a timely and responsive manner. [more - original PR]