2-Nov-2023 10:54 AM

Australian Government allocates USD5m to increase women in aviation industry

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Catherine King announced (02-Nov-2023) an AUD8 million (USD5.1 million) 'Women in the Aviation Industry' initiative to increase the number of women choosing a career in aviation. The initiative's recently released strategic action plan, guiding its work until 2026, identified priority areas for the next stage of leadership and culture, visibility and awareness, and collaboration. Leadership and culture projects will include training, resources and tools to promote cultural change, as well as mentoring and professional development. Collaboration projects may include communities of practice, joint training programmes, workshops and networking events. [more - original PR]

