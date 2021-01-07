7-Jan-2021 9:38 AM
Australian Federal Government committed to working with tourism sector
Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan stated (29-Dec-2020) the Government is committed to working with the tourism sector to address the challenges that have emerged due to coronavirus. Mr Tehan said Australia is well placed to recover its domestic and international tourism sector, and members of the Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) stressed the importance of all levels of government working together to provide national policy certainty and uniformity. [more - original PR]