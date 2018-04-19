Loading
Australian domestic traffic up 4% in Feb-2018, capacity grows just 0.3%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) released (18-Apr-2018) its 'Australian Domestic Aviation Activity' publication for Feb-2018. Key highlights include:

  • Domestic traffic: 4.7 million passengers (including charter operations), +3.9% year-on-year;
  • Regular public transport (RPT) traffic: 4.5 million, +4.1%;
  • Industry wide load factor: 78.0%, +3.7 ppts;
  • Aircraft movements: 52,067, -0.9%;
  • Load factors on individual routes increased on 42 of the 64 RPT routes for which data is available. [more - original PR]

