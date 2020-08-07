7-Aug-2020 8:26 AM
Australian Deputy Prime Minister: Return of international travel 'won't be any time soon'
Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack stated (06-Aug-2020) "Tourism is attempting to bounce back", however "International travel of course, is very much a great concern". Mr McCormack stated the return of international travel "won't be any time soon", adding: "But what we want to make sure is that we continue that sector wide assistance for those airlines". [more - original PR]