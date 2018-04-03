3-Apr-2018 10:40 AM
Australian BITRE: International capacity to Australia up 4.7% in Jan-2018, pax up 2.2%
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (31-Mar-2018) the following highlights for international operations to/from Australia for Jan-2018:
- Operational carriers: 61 international airlines operated scheduled services to/from Australia, including five dedicated freight airlines;
- International scheduled passengers: 3,886,000, +2.2% year-on-year;
- Total available seats: 4,921,000, +4.7%;
- Average load factor: 81.9%, -2.4 ppts;
- Market shares:
- Qantas Airways: 16.5%, +0.3 ppts;
- Jetstar: 8.9%, -0.2 ppts;
- Qantas Group total: 25.8%, -0.1 ppts;
- Emirates: 8.3%, -0.6 ppts;
- Singapore Airlines: 7.6%, -0.2 ppts;
- Air New Zealand: 6.3%, +0.1 ppts.
- Local carrier passenger share: 31.4%, +0.2%;
- LCC passenger share: 15.7%, -1.5%;
- International scheduled freight traffic: 93,183 tonnes, +16.8%;
- Inbound freight traffic: +5.3%;
- Outbound freight traffic: +27.9%. [more - original PR]