3-Apr-2018 10:40 AM

Australian BITRE: International capacity to Australia up 4.7% in Jan-2018, pax up 2.2%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (31-Mar-2018) the following highlights for international operations to/from Australia for Jan-2018:

  • Operational carriers: 61 international airlines operated scheduled services to/from Australia, including five dedicated freight airlines;
  • International scheduled passengers: 3,886,000, +2.2% year-on-year;
  • Total available seats: 4,921,000, +4.7%;
  • Average load factor: 81.9%, -2.4 ppts;
  • Market shares:
  • Local carrier passenger share: 31.4%, +0.2%;
  • LCC passenger share: 15.7%, -1.5%;
  • International scheduled freight traffic: 93,183 tonnes, +16.8%;

