29-Mar-2018 9:20 AM

Australian BITRE: Australian Domestic Aviation Activity Monthly Publications

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (28-Mar-2018) 5.3 million passengers carried on Australian domestic commercial aviation (including charter operations) in Jan-2018, up 2.2% year-on-year. Key monthly highlights include:

  • Regular public transport (RPT) passengers: 5.1 million, +2.1%;
  • Fixed-wing charter passengers 202,600, +3.7%.
  • Aircraft movements: 55,540, +0.6%;
  • RPT passengers for 12 months to Jan-2018: 60.1 million, +1.6% year-on-year;
  • RPT RPKs: 6.06 billion, +1.4%;
  • RPT ASKs: 7.63 billion, +0.9%;
  • Industry wide load factor, 79.5%, 0.4 ppts.
  • Load factors on individual routes increased on 38 of the 64 RPT routes;
  • Busiest routes:
    • Melbourne-Sydney: 742,761 passengers, +4.7%;
    • Brisbane-Sydney: 364,590 passengers, -2.0%;
    • Brisbane-Melbourne: 291,254 passengers, -0.6%
  • Cargo: 35,400 tonnes, +5.3%. [more - original PR]

