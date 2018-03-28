29-Mar-2018 9:20 AM
Australian BITRE: Australian Domestic Aviation Activity Monthly Publications
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (28-Mar-2018) 5.3 million passengers carried on Australian domestic commercial aviation (including charter operations) in Jan-2018, up 2.2% year-on-year. Key monthly highlights include:
- Regular public transport (RPT) passengers: 5.1 million, +2.1%;
- Fixed-wing charter passengers 202,600, +3.7%.
- Aircraft movements: 55,540, +0.6%;
- RPT passengers for 12 months to Jan-2018: 60.1 million, +1.6% year-on-year;
- RPT RPKs: 6.06 billion, +1.4%;
- RPT ASKs: 7.63 billion, +0.9%;
- Industry wide load factor, 79.5%, 0.4 ppts.
- Load factors on individual routes increased on 38 of the 64 RPT routes;
- Busiest routes:
- Cargo: 35,400 tonnes, +5.3%. [more - original PR]