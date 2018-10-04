Become a CAPA Member
4-Oct-2018 11:56 AM

Australian airports pax up 3% to 14.5m in Jul-2018, international arrivals grow 4.8%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (04-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian airports for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 14.5 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 10.8 million, +2.4%;
    • International: 3.7 million, +4.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 126,905, -1.0%;

