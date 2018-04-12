Australian Airports Association welcomes federal govt commitment to Melbourne Airport rail link

Australian Airports Association CEO Caroline Wilkie welcomed (12-Apr-2018) the Federal Government's decision to commit AUD5 billion (USD3.9 billion) for a Melbourne Tullamarine Airport rail link. Ms Wilkie said: "This is an essential project to ease congestion as both the city of Melbourne and the airport itself continues to grow, and will further enhance the passenger experience... Melbourne Airport has already made significant improvements to the road network within the airport precinct, and the rail will further increase the range of choices available to passengers". [more - original PR]