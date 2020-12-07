Australian Airports Association: Aviation workers must be prioritised for coronavirus vaccine

Australian Airport's Association (AAA) stated (03-Dec-2020) aviation workers are to be among the first individuals to receive a coronavirus vaccination due to their exposure to high amounts of passengers. AAA CEO James Goodwin stated: "We acknowledge health, emergency services workers and the vulnerable should be at the front of the queue but aviation workers must not be forgotten in the rollout of Australia's vaccination programme". Mr Goodwin added a "compulsory COVID-19 immunisation and a vaccine passport will likely be the key to Australia opening its borders and allowing passengers in without having to quarantine". [more - original PR]