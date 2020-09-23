Become a CAPA Member
23-Sep-2020 11:51 AM

Australian Airport Association: Australia's Airports collectively losing USD228m per month

Australian Airport Association (AAA), via its official Facebook account, stated (22-Sep-2020) "Australian airports have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, collectively losing AUD320 million (USD228.4 million) a month in order to stay open and continue to be good corporate citizens". AAA stated: "Taxpayers would be surprised to learn airports, despite their critical nature, have not received any direct government support to keep the lights on and the airfield open" and urged for Australia's Government to "use the Budget to protect airport infrastructure and services, like earlier support packages for airlines". 

