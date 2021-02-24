Australia working on coronavirus vaccination passport with partners and ICAO

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said (19-Feb-2021) the Government is "still working with" international partners and ICAO regarding a coronavirus vaccination passport. Mr Morrison said: "What we want is a proper accreditation process which can load up into that system" and once "we get a greater understanding of everybody's systems, that can give the airlines in particular because they are the gatekeepers here largely on this, they can have the confidence about what's being loaded up". [more - original PR]