Australia to remove ban on international cruise ships

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan stated (15-Mar-2022) on the basis of medical advice, the Australian Government will not renew the ban on international cruise ships arriving and departing from Australian ports, when the current determination expires on 17-Apr-2022. To ensure the safe return of international cruising to Australia, additional measures to reduce risk of coronavirus include:

Enhanced pre arrival reporting and identification of coronavirus risk through more questions of passengers and improved processes;

Amendments to the Biosecurity (Negative pratique) Instrument 2016 to ensure cruise vessels always arrive in negative pratique;

Stress testing of the emergency response system in relation to cruises;

Engaging with the cruise industry on safe resumption;

Passengers will be required to be double vaccinated. [more - original PR]