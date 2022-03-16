Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Mar-2022 10:58 AM

Australia to remove ban on international cruise ships

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan stated (15-Mar-2022) on the basis of medical advice, the Australian Government will not renew the ban on international cruise ships arriving and departing from Australian ports, when the current determination expires on 17-Apr-2022. To ensure the safe return of international cruising to Australia, additional measures to reduce risk of coronavirus include:

  • Enhanced pre arrival reporting and identification of coronavirus risk through more questions of passengers and improved processes;
  • Amendments to the Biosecurity (Negative pratique) Instrument 2016 to ensure cruise vessels always arrive in negative pratique;
  • Stress testing of the emergency response system in relation to cruises;
  • Engaging with the cruise industry on safe resumption;
  • Passengers will be required to be double vaccinated. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More