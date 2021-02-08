Australia to increase international arrival caps for NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated (05-Feb-2021) the National Cabinet agreed that international arrival caps would return to 08-Jan-2021 levels in New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland, effective 12:01 on 15-Feb-2020. NSW will handle 430 daily arrivals, while Queensland will handle 1000 weekly arrivals. Western Australia's cap of 512 per will remain in place, pending further review. As of 12:01 on 15-Jan-2021,Victoria's cap will increase from 1120 to 1310 weekly arrivals, with additional increase to be considered. South Australia will increase its arrivals from 490 to 530 per week. The Cabinet noted that the agreed arrangements for international passenger arrival caps would continue until 23:59 on 30-Apr-2021. [more - original PR]