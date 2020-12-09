Australia to extend human biosecurity emergency period by three months

Australia's Minister for Health Greg Hunt stated (08-Dec-2020) the human biosecurity emergency period under the Biosecurity Act 2015 is set to be extended by an additional three months and is now set to cease on 17-Mar-2021. The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee advised the international coronavirus situation continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk, and the existing restrictions under the emergency declaration would remain in place to minimise the risk of introducing and spreading coronavirus. Restrictions include limitations on the movement of cruise vessels, outbound international travel and restrictions on the operation of retail stores at international airports. [more - original PR]