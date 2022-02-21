Australia reopens borders to tourists

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan announced (21-Feb-2022) Australia opened its borders to international tourists on 21-Feb-2022. 56 international services are due to arrive in Australia on 21-Feb-2022, including 27 into Sydney, from the US, Canada, UK, Singapore, UAE, Japan and other destinations. Visa holders who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still require a valid travel exemption to enter Australia, and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements. [more - original PR]