CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Why Australia needs Virgin Australia to survive', stated (02-Apr-2020) Australia needs functioning, full service airline competition after the coronavirus outbreak, and this will not be the case if Virgin Australia exits the market. If a new airline were to enter the market, there would be a hiatus in the months it would take for a new airline to be authorised, during which Qantas would consolidate its position. Meanwhile Virgin, a functioning airline with 10,000 direct employees and many more reliant on its activity, would have disappeared. [more - CAPA Analysis]