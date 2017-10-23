Australia announces worker screening and additional security measures for airports

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester announced (22-Oct-2017) plans to introduce new aviation security system regulations, intended to mitigate "insider threats" to aviation. Mr Chester said airport workers, together with their vehicles and belongings, will be subject to randomised explosive trace detection testing and other screening when entering or working in secure airside areas at major airports. Other measures being introduced include stronger access controls and additional security awareness training for aviation workers. The intent of the new measures is to strengthen existing controls to ensure airport workers are authorised, properly identified and appropriately trained before entering secure airside areas. Workers may also be subject to security screening in the course of their duties. The measures will be "progressively implemented" and will provide "flexibility for airports to ensure they continue to function efficiently and effectively" said Mr Chester. [more - original PR]