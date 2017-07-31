Australia raises security measures at major airports following counter terrorism raids in Sydney
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed (30-Jul-2017) additional security measures including additional checks of cabin and checked baggage are implemented at Australia's major airports including Sydney Airport, Melbourne Tullamarine Airport, Brisbane Airport, Darwin Airport, Perth Airport, Adelaide Airport, Canberra Airport, Cairns Airport and Gold Coast Airport, with Hobart Airport to follow, amid counter terrorism raids in Sydney on 27-Jul-2017. Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester stated: "Some of these measures will be obvious to the travelling public, others will not… These additional measures complement the security arrangements already in place". Travellers are advised to arrive at airports at least two hours before their scheduled flight departure time regardless of fare type, and to limit the amount of carry on and checked baggage to help to ensure security screening is efficient. Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said "people can expect…an increased police and security agency presence" as well as "longer delays to make sure that more screening is being done on baggage, both hold luggage as well as hand luggage". [more - original PR] [more - original PR II] [more - original PR - III - Melbourne Airport] [more - original PR - IV - Mackay Airport]