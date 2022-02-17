17-Feb-2022 2:29 PM
Australia handled 245,760 visitor arrivals in 2021
Australian Bureau of Statistics reported (16-Feb-2022) the following tourism highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- 2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 245,760, -99.6% compared to 2019;
- New Zealand: 96,840, -99.7%;
- UK: 21,810, -99.5%;
- US: 16,670, -99.5%;
- Singapore: 15,830, -99.2%;
- India: 12,900, -99%;
- China: 6490, -99.7%
- Vanuatu: 4810, -77.8%;
- Philippines: 4460, -97.6%;
- Canada: 3300, -98%;
- Hong Kong: 3100, -98.8%;
- Germany: 3100, -98.2%. [more - original PR]
