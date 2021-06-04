Australia Govt awards Western Sydney Airport terminal construction to Multiplex Construction
Australia's Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher and Minister for Finance Simon Birmingham stated (04-Jun-2021) the contract for the construction of the terminal at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport has been awarded to Multiplex Construction Pty Ltd. In addition to the AUD5.3 billion (USD4.1 billion) investment in Western Sydney International, Australia's Government committed a further AUD9 billion (USD6.9 billion) for the rail and road links that will transform the Western Sydney region. This includes the AUD3.5 billion (USD2.7 billion) investment to deliver new major road infrastructure and upgrades under the Western Sydney Infrastructure Plan and AUD5.25 billion (USD4 billion) towards the first stage of the Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport rail link. [more - original PR]