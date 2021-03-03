Australia extends biosecurity emergency period until mid Jun-2021

Australia's Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt stated (03-Mar-2021) the country's human biosecurity emergency period which has been in place since 17-Mar-2020, will be extended by an additional three months until 17-Jun-2021. The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee advised the Australian Government the coronavirus situation overseas continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk to Australia, including the emergence of more highly transmissible variants. The extension of the emergency period for a further three months is to mitigate the risk for Australia's health and safety. These powers have been used on a limited basis on expert medical advice. This will extend existing emergency determinations including:

Pre departure testing and mask wearing for international aeronautical services;

Restrictions on the entry of cruise vessels within Australian territory;

Restrictions on outbound international travel for Australians;

Restrictions on trade of retail outlets at international airports.

These restrictions can be amended or repealed if no longer needed. [more - original PR]