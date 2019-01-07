7-Jan-2019 12:19 PM
Australia domestic pax up 1% in Oct-2018, load factor stable at 82.4%
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (06-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Oct-2018:
- Passengers: 5.5 million, +1.4% year-on-year;
- Top 10 domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 821,285, +1.3%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 430,052, +2.6%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 331,030, +0.8%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 240,827, -1.2%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 221,346, -0.3%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 188,916, +4.9%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 187,145, -3.1%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 171,464, +0.5%;
- Perth-Sydney: 151,269, +0.8%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 141,581, +3.2%;
- Load factor: 82.4%, +0.1ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 85.7%, -0.9ppt;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 85.5%, +1.1ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 85.6%, +0.1ppt;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.9%, -0.8ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 83.1%, -1.2ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 86.2%, -0.7ppt;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 89.3%, stable;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 83.6%, -2.5ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 85.6%, +3.1ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 78.9%, -8.0ppts;
- RPKs: +1.3%;
- ASKs: +1.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 55,635, +0.5%;
- Seats: 6.8 million, +1.5%. [more - original PR]