22-Jan-2019 9:30 AM

Australia domestic pax stable at 5.2m in Nov-2018, Melbourne-Sydney pax declines 3%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (21-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Nov-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.2 million, +0.2% year-on-year;
    • Top 10 domestic city pairs:
      • Melbourne-Sydney: 805,760, -3.4%;
      • Brisbane-Sydney: 423,397, +2.3%;
      • Brisbane-Melbourne: 315,431, +2.2%;
      • Gold Coast-Sydney: 222,005, -6.4%;
      • Adelaide-Melbourne: 219,313, +2.9%;
      • Melbourne-Perth: 180,695, +2.7%;
      • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 173,113, +2.4%;
      • Adelaide-Sydney: 166,182, -0.5%;
      • Perth-Sydney: 148,387, +1.6%;
      • Hobart-Melbourne: 144,503, +2.0%;
  • Load factor: 83.3%, +1.3ppts;
    • Melbourne-Sydney: 89.4%, +0.6ppt;
    • Brisbane-Sydney: 87.5%, +3.2ppts;
    • Brisbane-Melbourne: 88.0%, +4.1ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Sydney: 88.5%, -0.6ppt;
    • Adelaide-Melbourne: 85.0%, +3.0ppts;
    • Melbourne-Perth: 86.6%, -1.5ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 91.3%, +1.4ppts;
    • Adelaide-Sydney: 88.7%, +4.5ppts;
    • Perth-Sydney: 86.7%, +1.7ppts;
    • Hobart-Melbourne: 81.4%, -4.9ppts;
  • RPKs: +0.3%;
  • ASKs: -1.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 52,840, -2.3%;
  • Seats: 6.4 million, -1.6%. [more - original PR]

