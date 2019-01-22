22-Jan-2019 9:30 AM
Australia domestic pax stable at 5.2m in Nov-2018, Melbourne-Sydney pax declines 3%
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (21-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Nov-2018:
- Passengers: 5.2 million, +0.2% year-on-year;
- Top 10 domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 805,760, -3.4%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 423,397, +2.3%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 315,431, +2.2%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 222,005, -6.4%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 219,313, +2.9%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 180,695, +2.7%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 173,113, +2.4%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 166,182, -0.5%;
- Perth-Sydney: 148,387, +1.6%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 144,503, +2.0%;
- Load factor: 83.3%, +1.3ppts;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 89.4%, +0.6ppt;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 87.5%, +3.2ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 88.0%, +4.1ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 88.5%, -0.6ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 85.0%, +3.0ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 86.6%, -1.5ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 91.3%, +1.4ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 88.7%, +4.5ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 86.7%, +1.7ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 81.4%, -4.9ppts;
- RPKs: +0.3%;
- ASKs: -1.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 52,840, -2.3%;
- Seats: 6.4 million, -1.6%. [more - original PR]