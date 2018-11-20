20-Nov-2018 9:32 AM
Australia domestic pax remains stable in Sep-2018, Melbourne-Perth pax up 16%
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (19-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, +0.2% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 739,653, -0.3%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 397,239, -1.6%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 303,208, -1.3%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 222,866, -1.0%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 201,779, stable;
- Melbourne-Perth: 186,178, +15.6%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 179,224, +0.4%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 151,273, +0.1%;
- Perth-Sydney: 140,965, +1.1%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 122,605, +0.7%;
- Load factor: 81.4%, +1.0ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 90.6%, +3.5ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 84.6%, +2.4ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 84.8%, +2.7ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 84.8%, +3.9ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 83.9%, -1.9ppts;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 83.6%, -0.1ppt;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 83.0%, -1.2ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 80.8%, +0.2ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 79.9%, +2.0ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 77.8%, -3.7ppts;
- RPKs: +1.1%;
- ASKs: -0.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 52,211, -1.9%;
- Seats: 6.4 million, -0.5%. [more - original PR]