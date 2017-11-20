International pax to/from Australia up 7% to 38.7m in FY2017, capacity (seats) up 8% to 50.6m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (20-Nov-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for the 12 months ended Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 38.7 million, +6.7% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 50.6 million, +7.8%;
- Flights: 193,267, +5.5%;
- Freight: 1.0 million, +4.8%;
- Mail: 37,738, +5.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 196,780, +5.6%;
- Share of operated seats by region:
- Southeast Asia: 35.3%;
- New Zealand: 20.1%;
- Northeast Asia: 18.4%;
- Middle East: 11.7%;
- North America: 8.3%;
- Oceania: 4.6%;
- Africa: 1.0%;
- South Asia: 0.4%;
- South America: 0.3%;
- Top 10 countries by passenger movements:
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- LCCs share: 17.7%, -0.2ppt. [more - original PR]