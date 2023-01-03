Become a CAPA Member
Australia announces COVID-19 testing measures for arrivals from China, Macau and Hong Kong

Australia's Department of Health announced (01-Jan-2023) the government will introduce pre-departure COVID-19 testing for people travelling to Australia from China, Hong Kong and Macau, effective 05-Jan-2023. Travellers will be required to undertake a COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to travel and provide evidence of a negative test result. The measure is in response to "the significant wave of COVID-19 infections in China and the potential for emerging viral variants in that country". [more - original PR]

