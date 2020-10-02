Become a CAPA Member
2-Oct-2020 8:59 AM

Australia and New Zealand Prime Ministers continue trans Tasman bubble discussions

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack stated (01-Oct-2020) productive discussions are taking place between Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for a trans Tasman bubble. Mr McCormack said "Yes, if we can open up a bubble between New Zealand, then we will. That'll be that'll be great for tourism". [more - original PR]

