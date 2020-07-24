24-Jul-2020 9:26 AM
Australia and New Zealand Govt reaffirm commitment to trans Tasman bubble
Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham and New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker met (23-Jul-2020) virtually on 23-Jul-2020 to conduct the annual Closer Economic Relations discussions between the two economies. Ministers reaffirmed that Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans Tasman safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so. They noted this will be a positive step for both economies and for the people of both countries. [more - original PR]