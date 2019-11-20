Aurora signs LoI for five Dash 8-400s

Aurora signed (19-Nov-2019) a LoI to acquire five De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft. The airline currently operates eight Dash 8 aircraft, including two Dash 8-400s. Aurora director general Konstantin Sukhorebrik said the carrier aims to increase traffic with the additional aircraft. Mr Sukhorebrik added: "In the future, we plan on ordering more Dash 8-400 aircraft as we look to streamline our fleet with a harmonised configuration". Mr Sukhorebrik said the opportunity to increase seat capacity with the new configurations allows Aurora to tap into growth and new markets. De Havilland Canada chief operating officer Todd Young said: "We will assist Aurora as they review funding options for the five Dash 8-400 aircraft and work to finalise a firm purchase agreement". [more - original PR]