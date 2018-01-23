Loading
23-Jan-2018 8:40 AM

Thomas Cook Group Airlines announces senior management promotions and reshuffle

Thomas Cook Group Airlines announced (22-Jan-2018) the following senior managerial appointments and changes:

  • Paul Schwaiger: Commercial director sales and distribution for Condor Flugdienst and marketing for the Group's carriers globally;
  • Jens Boyd: Commercial director revenue management and distribution for Thomas Cook Group Airlines, responsible for reservation, distribution, ticketing systems and airline partnerships;
  • Michael Frahm: Head of long haul sales, responsible for working with high value Condor customers in the tour operator and cruise sectors;
  • Birgit Clauss: Head of global marketing for Thomas Cook Group Airlines;
  • Ronny Kühnert: Head of group-wide reservations and distribution, responsible for managing and developing distribution systems, and rates for distribution channels, tour operators, TOMA and IATA agencies. [more - original PR - German]

