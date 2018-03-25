26-Mar-2018 9:02 AM
Auckland International Airport reports highest February pax since 2008
Auckland International Airport reported (23-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 1.7 million, +7.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 770,153, +8.0%;
- International: 918,706, +6.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 13,897, +2.0%;
- Domestic: 9438, +1.7%;
- International: 4459, +2.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008.