Auckland International Airport reports highest pax since 2008 with 19.6m pax in 2017

Auckland International Airport reported (07-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 823,090, +8.1%;
- International: 1.1 million, +4.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 15,886, +4.3%;
- Domestic: 10,674, +4.6%;
- International: 5212, +3.7%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 19.6 million, +7.2%;
- Domestic: 8.9 million, +7.0%;
- International: 10.7 million, +7.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 172,765, +4.9%;
- Domestic: 117,378, +5.1%;
- International: 55,387, +4.6%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, this is the highest level of passenger traffic for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]