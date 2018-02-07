Loading
Auckland International Airport reports highest pax since 2008 with 19.6m pax in 2017

Auckland International Airport reported (07-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 1.9 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 823,090, +8.1%;
      • International: 1.1 million, +4.9%;
    • Aircraft movements: 15,886, +4.3%;
      • Domestic: 10,674, +4.6%;
      • International: 5212, +3.7%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 19.6 million, +7.2%;
      • Domestic: 8.9 million, +7.0%;
      • International: 10.7 million, +7.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 172,765, +4.9%;
      • Domestic: 117,378, +5.1%;
      • International: 55,387, +4.6%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, this is the highest level of passenger traffic for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]

