25-Jul-2018 8:42 AM
Auckland International Airport pax up 2% to 1.5m in Jun-2018
Auckland International Airport reported (24-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, +2.3% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 685,638, +3.8%;
- International: 816,491, +1.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 13,328, +0.2%;
- Domestic: 8967, -0.6%;
- International: 4361, +1.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the airport's 51st consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]