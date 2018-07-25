Become a CAPA Member
25-Jul-2018 8:42 AM

Auckland International Airport pax up 2% to 1.5m in Jun-2018

Auckland International Airport reported (24-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 1.5 million, +2.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 685,638, +3.8%;
    • International: 816,491, +1.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 13,328, +0.2%;
    • Domestic: 8967, -0.6%;
    • International: 4361, +1.7%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the airport's 51st consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR]

