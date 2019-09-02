Auckland International Airport launches airfield expansion project

CIMIC Group subsidiary CPB Contractors commenced (30-Aug-2019) earthworks for Auckland International Airport's airfield expansion project. Covering more than 250,000sqm, the new airfield includes a new taxiway and six remote stands for parking and servicing aircraft at the western end of the international terminal. The project is expected to take up to three years, with the taxiways operational by 2020 and the remote stands scheduled to be complete by the end of 2021. [more - original PR]