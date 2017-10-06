Loading
6-Oct-2017 11:03 AM

Auckland International Airport evaluating measures to prevent future pipeline issues

Auckland Airport announced (05-Oct-2017) it is considering ways to address any potential fuel pipeline issues and will be conducting its own assessment on the recent temporary fuel supply disruption. The review will consider the end to end resilience and capacity of the Jet A1 fuel system from the refinery right through to the airport owned hydrant network. It will also balance various factors including risk, resilience, economic viability as well as environmental factors associated with the various transportation and fuel storage options. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More