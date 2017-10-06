Auckland International Airport evaluating measures to prevent future pipeline issues

Auckland Airport announced (05-Oct-2017) it is considering ways to address any potential fuel pipeline issues and will be conducting its own assessment on the recent temporary fuel supply disruption. The review will consider the end to end resilience and capacity of the Jet A1 fuel system from the refinery right through to the airport owned hydrant network. It will also balance various factors including risk, resilience, economic viability as well as environmental factors associated with the various transportation and fuel storage options. [more - original PR]