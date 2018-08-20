20-Aug-2018 9:29 AM
Auckland, Christchurch airports, NZAA and United to speak at CAPA New Zealand Aviation Summit
CAPA - Centre for Aviation confirmed (20-Aug-2018) the addition of the following speakers for the CAPA New Zealand Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit in Auckland on 17/18-Oct-2018:
- Auckland Airport GM aeronautical commercial Scott Tasker;
- Auckland Airport GM marketing and technology Jason Delamore;
- Christchurch Airport head of airline development Gordon Bevan;
- Colliers International national director hotels Dean Humphries;
- International SOS manager of travel risk Andy Patten;
- IQ Aviation director Irene King;
- New Zealand Airports Association (NZAA) chief executive Kevin Ward;
- Private Equity aviation advisor Barry Parsons;
- United Airlines director Australia/New Zealand sales Julie Reid.