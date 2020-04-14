Auckland Airport to handle 80 new cargo services with passenger aircraft
Auckland International Airport announced (13-Apr-2020) it expects to handle 80 new cargo only services operated with passenger aircraft over the next four weeks. The services will be in addition to the airport's 20 weekly dedicated freighter services. The airport is handling cargo only services with passenger aircraft operated by Air New Zealand, Air China, Cathay Pacific, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Fiji Airways, Hainan Airlines and Korean Air. Auckland Airport GM aeronautical commercial Scott Tasker stated: "Keeping our air cargo connections going to key international markets is really important and crucial for New Zealand's economic fortunes". Mr Tasker added: "There's been a demand and supply issue, which has seen airfreight rates increase, but airlines have been quick at adapting to the changing market". [more - original PR]