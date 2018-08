Auckland Airport EBITDAFI increases 7% in FY2018

Auckland International Airport Ltd reported (23-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Revenue: NZD683.9 million (USD488.7 million), +8.7% year-on-year; Airfield: NZD122.1 million (USD87.2 million), +2.1%; Passenger services charge: NZD179.1 million (USD128 million), +2.8%; Retail: NZD190.6 million (USD136.2 million), +17.1%; Car park: NZD61.0 million (USD43.6 million), +8.3%; Investment property rental: NZD79.1 million (USD56.5 million), +16.2%;

EBITDAFI: NZD506.4 million (USD361.8 million), +7.0%;

Reported profit after tax: NZD650.1 million (USD464.5 million), +95.3%;

Underlying profit after tax: NZD263.1 million (USD188 million), +6.2%;

Capital expenditure: NZD405.2 million (USD289.5 million), +8.1%;

Total assets: NZD8197 million (USD5857 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: NZD106.7 million (USD76.2 million);

Total liabilities: NZD2515 million (USD1797 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at NZD1 = USD0.714515