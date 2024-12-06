Auckland Airport confirms Auckland Council sale of remaining airport shareholding
Auckland International Airport announced (05-Dec-2024) Auckland Council completed the sale of its remaining 9.7% shareholding in the airport at a price of NZD8.08 (USD4.75) per share to global investment bank UBS New Zealand (The New Zealand Herald, 04-Dec-2024). The sale is expected to generate approximately NZD1.3 billion (USD764.9 million). Auckland's Mayor Wayne Brown added: "We are getting on with delivering a future fund that will support Auckland in the long term. The share sale means the council is more resilient to shocks that impact Auckland and also helps reduce the rates burden for our communities".