Auckland Airport chair: 'We continue to see the solid recovery of air travel in overseas markets'

Auckland International Airport chair Patrick Strange stated (24-Feb-2022) "we continue to see the solid recovery of air travel in overseas markets where isolation requirements for travellers have been removed", and the airport remains confident "that we will experience the same meaningful rebound in New Zealand". Mr Strange said the airport's "conservative approach" in H1FY2022 "reflected the difficult market conditions that we are operating in", with the focus being on the safe operation of the airport, investing in core foundational infrastructure and enabling works for future aeronautical projects to ensure the airport is in the "best position possible for the return of international travel".