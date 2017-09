African Union Commission (AUC) welcomed (26-Sep-2017) the removal of the travel ban on Sudan by the US Government, but confirmed it is 'bewildered' by the imposition of the 'unjust travel ban' on the Republic of Chad. AUC called for meaningful dialogue between the US Government and Member States of the African Union on the travel ban affecting African countries. The issue will be discussed at the 'AU-US High Level Dialogue' in Nov-2017. [more - original PR]