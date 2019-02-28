Become a CAPA Member
28-Feb-2019 9:07 AM

ATSG reports 'strong' 4Q2018 and FY2018 results

Air Transport Services Group reported (27-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2018:
    • Revenue: USD280.8 million, -13.1% year-on-year;
      • Cargo aircraft management: USD63.4 million, +18.3% year-on-year;
      • ACMI services: USD193.6 million, +52.3%;
      • MRO services: USD62.4 million, +5.3%;
    • Operating profit: USD32.7 million, -3.7%;
    • Profit before tax:
      • Cargo aircraft management: USD15.7 million, -1.6%;
      • ACMI services: USD12.7 million, +10.3%;
      • MRO services: USD6.4 million, +117%;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD4.3 million), compared to a profit of USD95.1 million in p-c-p;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
    • Revenue: USD892.3 million, -16.5%;
      • Cargo aircraft management: USD229.0 million, +9.3%;
      • ACMI services: USD548.8 million, +19.5%;
      • MRO services: USD207.5 million, +1.0%;
    • Operating profit: USD111.0 million, +11.7%;
    • Profit before tax:
      • Cargo aircraft management: USD65.6 million, +6.6%;
      • ACMI services: USD17.7 million, +107%;
      • MRO services: USD14.5 million, -26.6%;
    • Net profit: USD69.3 million, +275%;
    • Total assets: USD2471 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD59.3 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD2034 million. [more - original PR]

