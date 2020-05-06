ATSG reports revenue growth in all divisions in 1Q2020, 'cautiously optimistic' about rest of 2020

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) reported (05-May-2020) growth in revenue, earnings and EBITDA in 1Q2020. Customer revenues increased 12% year-on-year to USD389.3 million and the company reported revenue growth in both its aircraft leasing and air transport business segments. Capital expenditures increased 56% to USD143.5 million, including USD105.4 million for the purchase of five Boeing 767 aircraft and freighter modification costs. ATSG is unable to provide specific guidance due to uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but based on the current outlook, the company expects adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to exceed the 2019 total. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between USD110 million and USD115 million for 2Q2020. Results for 2Q2020 will include the impact of ATI - Air Transport International crew training expenses, which are necessary to commence CMI operations for Amazon with at least four additional 767-300 aircraft to be leased from Cargo Aircraft Management during 2H2020. CEO Joe Hete stated: "Despite the pandemic, we remain cautiously optimistic about the rest of 2020, as we deploy more 767 converted freighters for customers responding to expanded e-commerce shopping, and operate passenger aircraft to support the US military's evolving requirements". [more - original PR]