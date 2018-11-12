ATSG completes acquisition of Omni Air for USD825m

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) completed (09-Nov-2018) the acquisition of Omni Air International and related entities for USD845 million, subject to customary adjustments. The combination with Omni Air is anticipated to add more than USD430 million in annualised revenues to ATSG and is expected to be immediately accretive to ATSG's adjusted earnings per share in 2019. Omni Air's fleet includes seven Boeing 767-300ER, three 767-200ER and three 777-200ER passenger aircraft. ATSG companies will have a combined fleet of more than 90 aircraft in service by the end of 2018. ATSG president and CEO Joe Hete said: "Completing this Omni acquisition is a milestone achievement for ATSG. It increases both our revenue and our adjusted EBITDA expectations for 2019 by more than 40%, brings increased revenue diversification, and adds both passenger service and Boeing 777 capabilities to our range of services. We are eager to work with Omni's management to pursue the many opportunities our combined assets and talented associates can address". [more - original PR]