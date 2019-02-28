ATSG achieves second consecutive year of double digit earnings growth in 2018

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) president and CEO Joe Hete reported (27-Feb-2019) the company achieved its second consecutive year of double digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, with a 16% year-on-year increase to USD312.1 million in 2018. Mr Hete said ATSG deployed 10 freighter aircraft in 2018, while securing additional assets and businesses "to ensure its growth and diversify its customer base far into the future". Capital expenditures in 2018 included USD197 million for the acquisition of eight Boeing 767 aircraft and freighter modification costs. Other investments included USD855.1 million for the acquisition of Omni Air International in Nov-2018. Mr Hete stated: "Our acquisitions of Omni Air and rights to 20 more 767 feedstock aircraft from the fleet of American Airlines, plus the extension and expansion of our agreements with Amazon, have strengthened our platform for sustainable, profitable and diversified growth... With 90 aircraft in service providing solid incremental returns, we are poised for strong growth in 2019 and superior long term returns for our shareholders". [more - original PR]